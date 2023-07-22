Leeds United confirm departure of £4.5m signing as ‘leader’ leaves Elland Road

Adam Forshaw will not be returning to Leeds United following the expiration of his Elland Road contract, the club has confirmed.

Forshaw joined the Whites from Middlesbrough on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018 for a fee of £4.5million. That initial contract was due to expire last summer but the midfielder penned a one-year extension in January 2022.

The 31-year-old from Liverpool was released by the Whites at the end of the 2022-23 season but was invited back for pre-season training along with Joel Robles.

Robles joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah earlier this week after opting not to take up Leeds' pre-season offer. Forshaw was offered new terms to remain at Elland Road but is attracting interest from Championship rivals and has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

A Leeds United statement confirmed: "Adam Forshaw has left Leeds United following his contract expiring last month. Forshaw joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and went on to appear 91 times for the club in all competitions.

"Adam faced an injury battle during his time at Elland Road, but he fought back to regain full fitness and featured several times towards the end of last season, giving everything to try and keep Leeds in the top-flight.

"Not only has Adam been an important player over the years, but he has also been a leader behind the scenes, who has always gone above and beyond for the club and community. Everyone at Leeds United wishes Adam, Yasmin, Luca and Rheo all the best for the future, they will always be welcome at Elland Road