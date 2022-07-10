Back in 2002, David O'Leary's Whites were gunning for another Champions League place whilst Graham Taylor's Villa side were on their way to another top-half finish.

The two sides battled it out in the penultimate month of the season at Villa Park and a moment of magic from United's Australian ace striker Mark Viduka proved the difference as part of a 1-0 victory.

Leeds were in their extremely popular yellow 'Strongbow' away kit although the victory was not enough to savour a repeat taste of Champions League football as part of a fifth-placed finish.

Brilliance from Mark Viduka, right, sealed a 1-0 win against Aston Villa back in April 2002. Picture by Varleys.

Here, via Getty Images and Varleys, we dig out 12 memorable photos of the April 2002 victory at Villa Park.

Whites boss David O'Leary in the away dugout. Picture by Varleys.

Lee Bowyer has words with referee Barry Knight. Picture by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Lee Bowyer confronts Villa's Mark Delaney. Picture by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

United's Eirik Bakke on the charge. Picture by Varleys.

David Batty, right, looks on as part of another impressive display. Picture by Varleys.

The sublime turn from Viduka that created the chance for his winner. Picture by Varleys.

From Mark Viduka for the only goal of the game. Picture by Varleys.

Mark Viduka turns away to celebrate netting the only goal of the game. Picture by Varleys

As Lee Bowyer fights for another victory. Picture by Varleys.

Dom Matteo carries the ball forward. Picture by Varleys.