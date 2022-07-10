The American boss is looking forward to his first full season in charge at Elland Road.

It is safe to say Jesse Marsch is enjoying a productive summer as Leeds United prepare for the new Premier League season.

The departure of Elland Road hero Kalvin Phillips will have stung - but the Whites manager has been hard at work adding to his squad in a bid to avoid last season’s battle against relegation.

Six new faces have arrived so far with Manchester City youngster Darko Gyabi, Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca and RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams brought in to strengthen Marsch’s midfield options.

Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson have been brought in from Feyenoord and RB Salzburg respectively to add some creativity and the addition of Danish international Rasmus Kristensen should strengthen United’s defence.

Marsch will hope to continue adding to his ranks as he puts in the hard work ahead of the new campaign getting underway next month.

But how much does the American earn compared to last season’s Premier League rivals? The Evening Post takes a look...

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - £19million

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - £16million

3. Antonio Conte (Spurs) - £15million

4. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - £10million