Leeds United transfer news: Newcastle United weighing up bid for Whites ace, Man City starlet set to triple his wages

Here is all the best from today’s Premier League transfer news.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 9:32 am

Leeds United confirmed the 26-man squad that would travel to Australia yesterday.

The Whites are jetting off to Australia for three matches against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and Jesse Marsch has made his squad selection for the trip Down Under.

The most noteable omission is Raphinha, who is thought to be nearing a summer move to Barcelona.

Here is the squad for their pre-season tour...

Goalkeepers: Illan Meslier, Kristoffer Klaesson, Harry Christy

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen, Leif Davis, Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Mateusz Klich, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Jack Harrison, Daniel James, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Everton express interest in Tottenham defender

Everton have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga this summer. It is thought the 23-year-old could leave his boyhood club this summer, with the likes of Southampton, Bournemouth and AC Milan also interested. (Gianluigi Longari)

2. Aston Villa set to sign second Sevilla star

Aston Villa are reportedly set to snap up Sevilla defender Ludwig Augustinsson on a loan deal with an option to buy. The 28-year-old only started nine matches in La Liga last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

3. Man United offered free agent goalkeeper

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign free agent goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a replacement for Dean Henderson. The former Lazio man had previously been in talks with Fulham and Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

4. Seagulls offer improved contract to Man City target

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly making Marc Cucurella an improved contract offer to keep him at the club amid interest from Manchester City. If the defender does leave then it is believed they will demand £45m for his services. (Daily Mail)

