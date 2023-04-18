England forward Calvert-Lewin is understood to have played 70 minutes in the mid-season friendly as he continues his long-awaited comeback from injury. Calvert-Lewin has not featured since February 1, 2023 and has missed the overwhelming majority of this season with a string of knocks and strains.

Fellow internationals Doucoure, Mina, Coady and Nathan Patterson also featured in the somewhat surprising 1-0 defeat by the non-league side at Everton's Finch Farm training base, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other first-team squad members, including Tom Davies, Ellis Simms and Mason Holgate are all said to have played a part in their bid to return to fitness ahead of the Toffees' relegation run-in.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Everton players look dejected during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on April 15, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Everton face a rejuvenated Crystal Palace and high-flying Newcastle United before the end of the month and currently sit below Leeds in the Premier League table, one position and two points short of United's 29. Sean Dyche's men are outside the relegation zone on goal difference with Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest also on 27 points.