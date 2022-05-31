Leeds United chase young Manchester United star as Pablo Hernández return tabled

Pablo Hernández return tabled

Mar Garcia, the wife of Pablo Hernández, has vowed that the former Elland Road favourite will return to LS11 to say a fond farewell in the future.

Hernández made more than 150 appearances for Leeds United and played a crucial role in the Whites' historic Premier League promotion in 2019/2020.

In the summer of 2021, Hernández departed West Yorkshire to return to the club where his career began, Castellón in east Spain.

This week, his wife took to Twitter to make a promise to United fans and confirm that the 37-year-old is not through with football yet.

"Just to clarify, Pablo is not retired yet, still got some football on him," Garcia wrote.

Former Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernández. Pic: Michael Regan.

"And we will come back to ER one day and we will make sure you all know so we can have a proper mutual goodbye,"

Why Leeds United need Lewis O'Brien

This week fresh links have emerged between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien. Pic: David Rogers.

The 23-year-old has long been of interest to the Whites and was right at the top of United's list of targets for last summer's transfer window.

Despite making several offers, Leeds were not able to secure O'Brien and, with Town on course to bid for promotion to the Premier League throughout this season, it looked unlikely that United would secure their man at the second time of asking.

But the Terriers' Championship Play-Off final defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday makes a deal for O'Brien look much more attainable.

Manchester United midfielder James Garner. Pic: Nathan Stirk.

Leeds United chase young Manchester United star

Leeds United are ready to fight off competition from Everton and Leicester City in their pursuit of young Manchester United talent James Garner.

The Merseyside-born midfielder has been installed at the Manchester United academy since under 8 level.

Now aged 21 years old, Garner has attracted attention this season by playing a starring role for his loan club Nottingham Forest as the Reds stormed to promotion from the Championship.