USA international midfielder Aaronson is joining Leeds from Austrian champions RB Salzburg where the States star spent six months under his new Whites boss Marsch.

Former New York Red Bulls head coach Marsch took over at Salzburg in June 2019 and Aaronson was recruited to the club in October of the following year from Philadelphia Union, beginning life at the Austrian side the following January after the conclusion of the 2020 MLS campaign.

Aaronson swiftly amassed 25 appearances as Salzburg recorded a league and cup double.

Marsch then moved to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer but the American will now be reunited with Aaronson following the midfielder’s £25m switch from Salzburg, a transfer which will be ratified on July 1, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The new Whites recruit says he is relishing the prospect of linking back up with United’s head coach.

“Of course we are both American and it’s amazing but we see each other on a coaches/player level,” said Aaronson of Marsch to BBC Radio Leeds.

“We’re not closer than that which is good and I want to learn from him and do whatever I can to learn more from him because he’s a fantastic coach.

“But other than that, it’s just that he’s a great coach.

“He did amazing things in America in MLS with New York Red Bulls and that’s when I first learned about him and then after that, he went to Red Bull Salzburg then Red Bull Salzburg and was the head coach there. And I came halfway through the season two years ago, so it was a whirlwind then too, going in January, but it was a good time for me and I learned a lot under him.

“I think I played some of my best football under him and I’m excited to get back to him.”

