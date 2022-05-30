Pablo Hernandez's last act as a Leeds United player came just over a year ago during the Whites' end-of-season victory against West Bromwich Albion.

The Spaniard bid a tearful farewell to the 8,000 in attendance at a limited capacity Elland Road as he prepared to make a permanent return to his homeland to be with his family.

TEARS: Pablo Hernandez plays his final game for Leeds United in May 2021 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hernandez spent five years with Leeds, playing an instrumental role in the Whites' promotion to the Premier League in 2020, and is regarded as one of the club's finest players in recent history.

There was certainly an element of unfinished business with Hernandez's Elland Road departure, namely not being able to say goodbye in front of a capacity crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions in May 2021.

However, the player's wife has vowed the family will return to West Yorkshire in order to say a 'proper goodbye' in future.

Mar Garcia tweeted after CD Castellon's final game of the season, in which scores of Leeds supporters descended on the Spanish club to pay her husband a visit.

"Overwhelmed with all the love Leeds fans showed us one more time. Just to clarify, Pablo is not retired yet, still got some football on him. And we will come back to ER one day and we will make sure you all know so we can have a proper mutual goodbye," she said.

Hernandez is currently part-owner of Spanish club Castellon, for whom he has played since leaving Leeds. Despite suggestions the 37-year-old would retire at the end of this season, it appears he does not plan on hanging up his boots just yet.

Nevertheless, Leeds supporters' visit to the third tier side proved an emotional and unexpected gesture as Hernandez was moved to tears and serenaded at full-time.

Hernandez and his family were pictured in the Directors' Seating at Elland Road towards the end of this season, as Leeds faced Brighton and Hove Albion, before taking to the field after the final whistle when the crowd had cleared.