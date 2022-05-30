Leeds United fans sing Marching On Together ahead of kick off at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

Where Leeds United's average attendance ranks among Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa

Leeds United's poor performances have not kept Whites fans away from Elland Road this season.

By Flora Snelson
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:01 pm

Despite Leeds winning just four games in LS11 - a club record low - United supporters continued to show up in numbers to get behind their side as they fought against the drop.

More than tolerant of the Whites' struggles, the Elland Road faithful have time and again proved themselves among the most vocal Premier League fans as the mood rarely turned from full-throated support for the players battling on the pitch.

Here is where the average Elland Road gate ranked among Premier League attendances this season:

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford

72,992

2. Arsenal - the Emirates

59,776

3. West Ham United - London Stadium

57,915

4. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

56,523

