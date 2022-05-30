Despite Leeds winning just four games in LS11 - a club record low - United supporters continued to show up in numbers to get behind their side as they fought against the drop.

More than tolerant of the Whites' struggles, the Elland Road faithful have time and again proved themselves among the most vocal Premier League fans as the mood rarely turned from full-throated support for the players battling on the pitch.

Here is where the average Elland Road gate ranked among Premier League attendances this season:

