Leeds United are not wasting any time with their summer transfer plans.

The Whites board promised to invest in the squad this season, and they have not disappointed so far, with key additions already snapped up.

Leeds have already signed Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca, and more additions are expected.

The Whites can’t afford to find themselves fighting for their lives again next season, and Jesse Marsch needs more additions to make sure there is no repeat of last season.

The big challenge could be outgoings, with key players being linked with an exit from Elland Road this summer.

That’s something Marsch and the club’s recruitment staff must prepare for, and as the work behind the scenes continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding United.

Traore links

Leeds are being linked with a move for Serie A midfielder Hamed Junior Traore.

The Sassuolo star is said to be attracting plenty of interest having impressed in Serie A at the age of 22, while also winning senior caps for the Ivory Coast.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Leeds are chasing a move for the midfielder, while Serie A champions AC Milan are also expressing an interest.

Raphinha latest

Manchester United have been added to the list of teams interested in a move for Raphinha this summer.

Arsenal have already seen a bid for the winger rejected, while Tottenham are being backed to submit a proposal of their own.

United have now been added to the list by Sport, who have issued an update on Barcelona’s interest.

According to the report, Barca are unlikely to act on their interest unless Ousmane Dembélé leaves the club in the next week.