Leeds United look set for a busy summer window, according to the latest transfer news.

Leeds United have started the summer at quite a pace.

Confirmed deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca mean that the Whites have already bolstered their ranks in key areas.

For Jesse Marsch, the aim now will be to build on that early recruitment, while also resolving ongoing transfer sagas involving star men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

But with so many rumours doing the rounds at Elland Road, it can be hard to keep track of who the Whites have been linked with in recent weeks.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds could line up next season if some of the latest and most prominent pieces of transfer speculation came to fruition.

This is how an intriguing Whites side could look on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign:

GK: Illan Meslier The Frenchman looks set to remain as Marsch's number one between the sticks at Elland Road.

RB: Rasmus Kristensen The Dane is a recent arrival at Elland Road, and should provide plenty of international pedigree in defence.

CB: Diego Llorente Another international talent, Llorente should still have a major role to play next term.

CB: Nathan Collins After impressing for Burnley last term, the defender is being heavily linked with an exit following the Clarets' relegation. A fee of around £25m has been touted.