Leeds United have started the summer at quite a pace.
Confirmed deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca mean that the Whites have already bolstered their ranks in key areas.
For Jesse Marsch, the aim now will be to build on that early recruitment, while also resolving ongoing transfer sagas involving star men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
But with so many rumours doing the rounds at Elland Road, it can be hard to keep track of who the Whites have been linked with in recent weeks.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds could line up next season if some of the latest and most prominent pieces of transfer speculation came to fruition.
This is how an intriguing Whites side could look on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign: