The summer transfer window is in full swing at Elland Road with three new arrivals already and a handful of outgoings to report.

Young forward Ryan Edmondson ended his association with Leeds United yesterday as the striker joined Carlisle United on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Leeds' incoming business looks far from complete with deals still in the pipeline.

FC Porto's Portuguese international wide-man Otavio

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips' futures remain in the balance, although it is entirely likely both will leave by the end of the current transfer period.

In which case, replacements will need to be sourced but director of football Victor Orta already appears to have a contingency plan in place, if that eventuality does arise.

Here, via our Friday morning round-up piece, we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place.

WHITES REPORTEDLY FAIL IN €30 MILLION PORTUGUESE BID

Leeds have reportedly seen a €30 million offer for FC Porto wide-man Otavio turned down, according to Portuguese sources.

O Jogo claim Leeds lodged a failed bid with the Portuguese club who could lose the right-sided attacker for €40 million in under a month's time.

Otavio's release clause drops from €60 million to €40 million on July 15, meaning the player who recorded 13 Primeira Liga assists last season would be available at a more palatable price to top clubs throughout Europe.

TRANSFER TARGETS PROFILED

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth and YEP Leeds United journalist Joe Donnohue have assessed three potential transfers Leeds may look to pursue in the coming weeks.

While several players have been linked with an Elland Road switch, the likes of Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mohamed Camara and Cody Gakpo seem to make most sense - for a variety of different reasons.

Ranging from price tag and experience in Jesse Marsch's preferred set-up to credible links on the continent, the YEP team assess the likelihood of securing the trio's signatures.

SUMMER SPENDING RANKED

Leeds have spent in the region of £50 million so far this summer and with no let-up in sight, it seems the Whites may become one of this summer's biggest spenders in the transfer market.