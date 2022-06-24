Leeds remain in the market for a striker and Victor Orta is currently working on attacking options who could bolster Jesse Marsch's firepower in what will be the American 's first full season in charge.

But unless either Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha depart over the next few weeks, Leeds are not expected to do much more in terms of senior signings having already spent £50m on three new additions - Brenden Aaronson [£25m], Rasmus Kristensen [£10m] and Marc Roca [£10m]. Replacements for exiting stars, bargains and rare opportunities aside, there may be a small number of additions at Under 23 level and there will be staffing changes as Marsch shapes his backroom staff and Leeds add a 23s boss.