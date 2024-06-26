Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will face Portsmouth on the opening day of the new Championship season

Leeds United's opening day opponents Portsmouth have completed the signing of Josh Murphy. Portsmouth will travel to Elland Road on their first day back in the Championship after winning the League One title last season and they'll hope to be armed with a host of new signings.

Among them will be Murphy who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Fratton Park following his release from Oxford United. The winger spent two seasons at the Kassam Stadium and he was the man who scored the goals at Wembley in May as Oxford sealed their own promotion to the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He'll be coming up against his former side in the Championship this season, but he'll also be hoping to hit the ground running for Pompey by turning in a performance at Elland Road and helping John Mousinho's side get their return to the second tier off to a positive start. Portsmouth have spent 12 seasons away from the Championship, but the emphatic manner of their title win last time around will see them return with momentum behind them.

“Josh brings a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience for starters," Mousinho told the Portsmouth website. "He was one of the outstanding players in League One during the second half of last season, which culminated in that Wembley brace to take Oxford up.

"He’s an exciting winger, who possesses goals and assists in his arsenal. There’s also out-and-out pace on either flank. Josh can get the fans excited with the way he plays, so we’re absolutely delighted to get the deal done.”

Murphy is the club's second signing of the summer with Jordan Williams making the move on a free transfer from Barnsley, too. Portsmouth will hope to continue adding to their squad to give themselves the best chance of competing in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Portsmouth haven't met in a competitive fixture since their 0-0 draw at Fratton Park in February 2012. However, that wait will come to an end on Saturday, August 10, when the two sides go head to head once more at Elland Road. The fixture marks the beginning of a tricky start for the Whites, with West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Burnley making up the club's opening first five fixtures.

Interestingly, there is at least one name within the Portsmouth squad that will be familiar to supporters of Leeds United with Conor Shaughnessy set to return to where his senior career started for the first time. Shaughnessy made his debut for the Whites in 2017 and he went on to make 15 appearances for the club during a four-year stay, which included loan spells a Hearts, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion.