4 . August 2024 - Portsmouth (h), WBA (a), Wednesday (a), Hull (h)

Leeds' last trip to Hillsborough ended in victory but with Danny Rohl sticking around South Yorkshire, there is no guarantee that'll be an easy game. Portsmouth will be champing at the bit on the opening weekend, whilst Hull narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term and nobody needs a reminder of Leeds' most recent outing at The Hawthorns. | Getty Images