Leeds face a local derby, a newly-promoted side and newly-relegated club within their opening five matches in 2024/25 as Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Burnley all take on the Whites during the early portion of the season.
United's run-in is somewhat kinder on paper, pitting Farke's men against Oxford United, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle to finish the campaign.
Here is a breakdown of Leeds' easiest and most difficult months in the 2024/25 calendar.
1. November 2024 - Plymouth (h), Millwall (a), QPR (h), Swansea (a), Luton (h), Blackburn (a)
Leeds took maximum points from each of these fixtures last season, aside from against Luton, who were in the Premier League. | Getty Images
2. April/May 2025 - Luton (a), Boro (a), Preston (h), Oxford (a), Stoke (h), Bristol City (h), Plymouth (a)
Middlesbrough may pose Leeds some problems this season, as might Luton but those two fixtures aside, Leeds should be looking at finishing the season with maximum points during the run-in. | Getty Images
3. March 2025 - Portsmouth (a), Millwall (h), QPR (a), Swansea (h)
None of these teams managed a top-half Championship finish last season, but Leeds did suffer their heaviest defeat of the campaign at Loftus Road, while a long away trip to Portsmouth won't be for the faint-hearted.Photo: Varleys
4. August 2024 - Portsmouth (h), WBA (a), Wednesday (a), Hull (h)
Leeds' last trip to Hillsborough ended in victory but with Danny Rohl sticking around South Yorkshire, there is no guarantee that'll be an easy game. Portsmouth will be champing at the bit on the opening weekend, whilst Hull narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term and nobody needs a reminder of Leeds' most recent outing at The Hawthorns. | Getty Images
5. December 2024 - Derby (h), Boro (h), Preston (a), Oxford (h), Stoke (a), Derby (a)
A Derby County double-header book-ends the final month of this year but also features a return to Deepdale where Leeds lost 2-1 last term and a Boxing Day jaunt to the Potteries. The joys. | Getty Images
6. January 2025 - Blackburn (h), Hull (a), Wednesday (h), Norwich (h), Burnley (a)
Two tough away trips in January next year, along with three home games that don't look too easy on paper given Leeds picked up four points, scoring just two goals in those matches last season. | Getty Images
