Leeds United will begin the 2024/25 Championship season at home with their first game against Portsmouth for 12 years.

The Whites are scheduled to kick off the new campaign at Elland Road on Saturday August 10 against John Mousinho’s newly promoted League One winners. The last time the two sides met was a February 2012 0-0 draw at Pompey. Leeds’ last league defeat at the hands of Portsmouth came in the 2003/04 Premier League campaign.

Tricky trips to West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday follow the season opener and then Hull City and Burnley will make visits to Elland Road. The Wednesday night trip to Norwich City at the start of October is one of the more awkward fixtures for supporters and a Boxing Day visit to Stoke City is not the most attractive of festive meetings, but New Year’s Day will see them stay home to welcome Blackburn Rovers.

As for the run-in, even if Daniel Farke will point out that every game in this division is difficult, Leeds can have few complaints. They host Preston, visit newly-promoted Oxford United for the first time in league action since 1990, face Stoke City and Briston City at home and then finish the season at Plymouth Argyle, where supporters will hope to bring it all to a close with a promotion party on the coast.

Sat Aug 10 Portsmouth H

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat Aug 24 Sheffield Wednesday A

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Hull City H

Sat Sep 7 International Date

Sat Sep 14 Burnley H

Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 21 Cardiff City A

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Coventry City H

Wed Oct 2 Norwich City A

Sat Oct 5 Sunderland A

Sat Oct 12 International Date

Sat Oct 19 Sheffield United H

Tue Oct 22 Watford H

Sat Oct 26 Bristol City A

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Plymouth Argyle H

Tue Nov 5 Millwall A

Sat Nov 9 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat Nov 16 International Date

Sat Nov 23 Swansea City A

Tue Nov 26 Luton Town H

Sat Nov 30 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat Dec 7 Derby County H

Tue Dec 10 Middlesbrough H

Sat Dec 14 Preston North End A

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Oxford United H

Thu Dec 26 Stoke City A

Sun Dec 29 Derby County A

Wed Jan 1 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat Jan 4 Hull City A

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 18 Sheffield Wednesday H

Wed Jan 22 Norwich City H

Sat Jan 25 Burnley A

Sat Feb 1 Cardiff City H

Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 8 Coventry City A or FA Cup 4

Tue Feb 11 Watford A

Sat Feb 15 Sunderland H

Sat Feb 22 Sheffield United A

Sat Mar 1 West Bromwich Albion H or FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 8 Portsmouth A

Wed Mar 12 Millwall H

Sat Mar 15 Queens Park Rangers A

Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 22 International Date

Sat Mar 29 Swansea City H or FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Apr 5 Luton Town A

Tue Apr 8 Middlesbrough A

Sat Apr 12 Preston North End H

Fri Apr 18 Oxford United A

Mon Apr 21 Stoke City H

Sat Apr 26 Bristol City H or FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat May 3 Plymouth Argyle A