A round-up of the latest Leeds United news after the release of the Championship’s 2024-25 fixtures

The Championship fixtures have been released and the new season is now within sight. In just a few days' time Leeds United will begin pre-season training and from there it is full speed ahead into August and beyond.

Leeds will also be active in the transfer market in that time with players expected to arrive and one or two potentially set to leave, too. With that in mind, we round-up some of the latest news coming out of Elland Road.

Leeds ask about Sessegnon

Leeds United are reportedly one of several clubs to have enquired about the possibility of signing of Ryan Sessegnon. The 24-year-old will become a free agent when his contract with Tottenham expires at the end of this week and while he has struggled with injuries over the last year, it seems he is not short of suitors.

The Whites are looking for a full-back and Sessegnon more than fits the bill in that regard, with the former Fulham man boasting Championship experience and having the ability to play further forward, too. However, Leeds aren't the only side to have reportedly made contact with the players' agent, according to HITC.

West Ham, Rangers, Fulham, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Monza, Real Betis, Como and Atalanta have also asked the question, per the report. Sessegnon has spent five seasons with Spurs, but due to the aforementioned injuries, he made just one appearance last season.

Como join Gilchrist race

Leeds United are still being linked with a move for Alfie Gilcrhist but it seems they will have to overcome top flight competition to land him. That's according to The Athletic, who claim Serie A newcomers Como are chasing the defender with the Italian club showing a strong interest in his signature.

Como are managed by former Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas and it seems the connection between the two parties could be enough to see Gilchrist head to the north of Italy. Preston North End have also been linked with the 20-year-old, who looks destined to leave Stamford Bridge this summer be that to the Championship or Serie A.

He made 17 appearances for the Blues first-team last season under Mauricio Pochettino, including 11 Premier League outings and two starts. He also bagged his first goal for the club in the 6-0 win over Everton in April and played his part and the Blues finished the season in a rich vein of form.

Chelsea will be managed by former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca next season, but during his time in the Blues’ hot seat, Pochettino spoke about the need for Gilchrist to pick up more first-team minutes and compete: “It’s really important for his career. He needs to compete with different players in his position.