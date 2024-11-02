Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney acknowledged it was a 'bad day' for his Pilgrims side against Leeds United as the Whites ran out deserved 3-0 winners.

Goals from Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson during a seven-minute first-half spell did the damage for Rooney's side, who have now failed to score in seven of their eight matches on the road this season.

"Crazy five, seven minutes where we concede three and the game's done. Very disappointed with the result," he said.

"Leeds are a fantastic team, difficult team to play against. From our point of view we're trying to improve. We've got young lads coming on, it's a good atmosphere at a big club. Today it was a bad day for us, move on and look to the game on Tuesday."

Rooney admitted after Leeds' quick-fire trio, he was already thinking about Plymouth's game with Portsmouth at Home Park next week.

Commenting on the nature of the goals his team conceded, the 39-year-old said: "I think there's elements of luck, certainly on two of the goals. We had to defend the box better than we did for the goals.

"We brought Andre Gray on hoping we can nick a goal. Longer the second half went on, we knew it was going to be very difficult.

"I'm sure if you ask their manager, anything but promotion for Leeds will be failure. I'm sure that's the mesage he's getting.

"No doubt they'll be one of the teams fighting for the top two places."

The ex-Manchester United, Everton and England striker was also the subject of repeated chants from the home supporters at Elland Road but during his post-match press conference, said with a grin: "I didn't hear any chants."

"Maybe they can sing a bit louder," he added.