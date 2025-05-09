Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Leeds star has delivered big fresh Whites backing.

Brian Deane has delivered big Leeds United backing on the club’s Premier League prospects despite a ready admission upon his former side’s promotion.

Despite their impressive points hauls, Deane admits that Leeds, Burnley and whoever goes up from the play-offs will be seen as favourites to go back down following this season’s relegation of promoted trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

The ex-Leeds striker also believes that United ‘adapting’ their football against higher level opposition and better players is a must.

Deane, though, speaking to BetSelect, is extremely positive about United’s top-flight prospects, hailing exciting times for the city and his former side.

Assessing United’s task in the Premier League next season, Deane said: “As you can imagine, everybody will be looking at what has happened to the last three clubs that went up.

“As a result, all three clubs that go up this season will be favourites to have a tough time. Leeds will have to adapt to games where they are playing against a higher level of players, so that will be tough.

“Are the new signings going to gel? It all takes time. Leeds is a very demanding place to play football - I’ve been in difficult situations there myself.

“But they picked themselves up after a tough end to last season, and they've stepped up. Everybody has played a role. So you can't argue that they deserve their opportunity, and I think they'll be looking forward to it.

“It’s exciting times...”

“You've had such a dominating season in the Championship. Every player wants to know how good they can be. So they'll be looking at a fixture list and thinking: That’s going to be a tough month, here’s where I can score a few goals, and so on. It’s exciting times. It's great to be a young fit footballer playing for Leeds United next season; it doesn't get better than that.

“I'm sure Daniel Farke will be excited about the prospect, too. It's just great. It's great for the city. It's great for the city because, commercially and economically, it makes a massive impact having a successful football team.

“I love knowing that you've got Arsenal coming to Leeds, Manchester United, and Newcastle coming down. It will be amazing for the city of Leeds and the fans.”