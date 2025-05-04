Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have made Championship history in beating Burnley to the title.

Leeds United and Burnley have made Championship history upon this season’s promotion to the Premier League, highlighting the scale of Whites’ achievement.

Leeds and Burnley went into Saturday’s final day of the season having already sealed automatic promotion but locked together on 97 points in the division’s title race which Daniel Farke’s Whites led on goal difference.

The trophy appeared to be heading to Burnley who led Millwall at Turf Moor as Leeds were being held to a 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle but Manor Solomon struck a 91st-minute winner to seal a title-clinching 2-1 success.

His strike was needed to win the title, Burnley beating Millwall 3-1 as both sides amazingly finished the season on 100 points.

The Whites and Clarets have become just the seventh and eighth teams to reach the 100-point marker in a single second tier season.

But Leeds and Burnley have made history in reaching 100 points together as the first two sides to reach that tally in the same season in English football’s second tier.

It essentially means Leeds had to eclipse the efforts of the best runners-up in Championship history to seal the title.