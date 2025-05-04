Leeds United make Championship history with Premier League promotion as scale of Burnley battle revealed

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th May 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds have made Championship history in beating Burnley to the title.

Leeds United and Burnley have made Championship history upon this season’s promotion to the Premier League, highlighting the scale of Whites’ achievement.

Leeds and Burnley went into Saturday’s final day of the season having already sealed automatic promotion but locked together on 97 points in the division’s title race which Daniel Farke’s Whites led on goal difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trophy appeared to be heading to Burnley who led Millwall at Turf Moor as Leeds were being held to a 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle but Manor Solomon struck a 91st-minute winner to seal a title-clinching 2-1 success.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our heartsAward winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts
Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

His strike was needed to win the title, Burnley beating Millwall 3-1 as both sides amazingly finished the season on 100 points.

The Whites and Clarets have become just the seventh and eighth teams to reach the 100-point marker in a single second tier season.

But Leeds and Burnley have made history in reaching 100 points together as the first two sides to reach that tally in the same season in English football’s second tier.

It essentially means Leeds had to eclipse the efforts of the best runners-up in Championship history to seal the title.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeChampionshipPremier LeagueTurf MoorMillwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice