Daniel Farke will take Leeds United into the Premier League as Championship champions - but where are the Whites now expected to finish?
Leeds went into Saturday’s final day of the Championship season already promoted but with the title undecided and speculation continuing to swirl about boss Farke’s future.
Leeds, though, settled both, pipping Burnley to the title with a last-gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle before chairman Paraag Marathe announced that Farke would be leading the Whites into the Premier League the following day.
The composition of next season’s Premier League is also now almost complete bar the Championship play-off winners. Relegated trio Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be replaced by Leeds, Burnley and one of Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City or Bristol City from the play-offs.
The betting markets for next season’s Premier League are already fully up and running and already evolving. Here, after the latest double dose Leeds development, is where the bookies now see Leeds finishing in their new predicted final table from top to bottom.
