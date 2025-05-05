Daniel Farke will take Leeds United into the Premier League as Championship champions - but where are the Whites now expected to finish?

Leeds went into Saturday’s final day of the Championship season already promoted but with the title undecided and speculation continuing to swirl about boss Farke’s future.

The composition of next season’s Premier League is also now almost complete bar the Championship play-off winners. Relegated trio Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be replaced by Leeds, Burnley and one of Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City or Bristol City from the play-offs.