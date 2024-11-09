Ex-Leeds United coach goes viral for reaction to own player after red card 

Former Leeds United assistant Pep Clotet reacted angrily to one of his own players after Triestina had a man sent off during a Serie C match on Friday night.

The Spaniard was captured on camera aggressively shaking his player, who had moments earlier been shown a straight red card by the match official.

Clotet was Leeds assistant to Garry Monk during the 2016/17 season but has since resumed an individual managerial career of his own after Monk’s Elland Road resignation.

Following brief spells with Oxford United and Birmingham City in England, Clotet linked up with former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino in Italy. He managed Cellino-owned Brescia on three separate occasions between 2021 and 2023, whilst also spending time as SPAL’s head coach in the interim.

Clotet also coached Russian side Torpedo Moscow before joining third tier Italian club Triestina earlier this year.

Latvian forward Raimonds Krollis was the player on the receiving end of Clotet’s frustration, shaken violently by the shoulders by the 47-year-old as he left the field during the first half of Triestina’s 1-0 defeat by Giana Erminio.

Clotet’s side sit bottom of Serie C Group A with just six points from their opening 14 matches this season.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media platform ‘X’ - formerly known as Twitter, due to the nature of Clotet’s dissatisfaction.

Triestina are winless in their last 13, taking four points from the last 39 available.