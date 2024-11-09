Leeds United host Marti Cifuentes’ injury-hit Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this afternoon as Daniel Farke’s men look to put midweek defeat by Millwall behind them.

United lost for the first time in nine matches on Wednesday night but a return to familiar territory at Elland Road is likely to yield a response from Farke’s side.

Leeds have been impressive at home this season, despite early season disappointments against Portsmouth, Burnley and Middlesbrough, latterly in the Carabao Cup.

QPR arrive in West Yorkshire without several of their preferred starters and sit 23rd in the Championship table after 14 matches.

Cifuentes’ outfit beat Leeds comprehensively at Loftus Road just over six months ago as United’s automatic promotion bid ground to a halt. The last time these two met at Elland Road, Leeds were the victors by a 1-0 scoreline.

Leeds will be without left-back Junior Firpo, however, who serves the first game of a three-match suspension, brought about retrospectively for violent conduct during the defeat to Millwall on Wednesday night.

Today’s game is subject to the United Kingdom’s Saturday afternoon broadcast blackout and will only be shown live in foreign territories.