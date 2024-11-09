Live

Leeds United 2-0 QPR highlights: Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe help Whites back to winning ways

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 17:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United host Marti Cifuentes’ injury-hit Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this afternoon as Daniel Farke’s men look to put midweek defeat by Millwall behind them.

United lost for the first time in nine matches on Wednesday night but a return to familiar territory at Elland Road is likely to yield a response from Farke’s side.

Leeds have been impressive at home this season, despite early season disappointments against Portsmouth, Burnley and Middlesbrough, latterly in the Carabao Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

QPR arrive in West Yorkshire without several of their preferred starters and sit 23rd in the Championship table after 14 matches.

Cifuentes’ outfit beat Leeds comprehensively at Loftus Road just over six months ago as United’s automatic promotion bid ground to a halt. The last time these two met at Elland Road, Leeds were the victors by a 1-0 scoreline.

Leeds will be without left-back Junior Firpo, however, who serves the first game of a three-match suspension, brought about retrospectively for violent conduct during the defeat to Millwall on Wednesday night.

Today’s game is subject to the United Kingdom’s Saturday afternoon broadcast blackout and will only be shown live in foreign territories.

Build-up, team news, live match updates and full-time reaction here throughout the afternoon. Stay tuned. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 18:24 BST

Farke's first words on Firpo's ban

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:57 BST

Farke reaction

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:44 BST

Shut-out

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:25 BST

Post-match analysis

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:25 BST

The ratings

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:13 BST

New smiles

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:10 BST

Who you gonna call?

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

FT. Leeds United 2-0 Queens Park Rangers.

Job done.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL PIROE 2-0

90+5’ Nice stuff from Schmidt, goes inside and tries a one-two with Piroe but the ball actually drops for Piroe and he goes in on the keeper and finishes really well from a tight angle. Outside of the left boot, running goalward from the left. Lovely.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:51 BST

Final whistle any minute now

90+4’ Bogle launches one into orbit. Ran onto it a long way out. Guilavogui making a nuisance of himself in the final third and linking up with Aaronson prior to that.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

Six added minutes

90’ SIX added minutes here. Not sure where that’s come from. Daniel Farke unimpressed.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

Leeds change

89’ Gnonto replaced by Schmidt.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:44 BST

Here he is

88’ Isaac Schmidt is going to get a few minutes.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

Straight into it

86’ Guilavogui wins his first tackle and finds a nice pass to Piroe. He finds Gnonto who runs to the edge of the area and shoots but he's too wide and Nardi gathers.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:41 BST

R's opportunity

84’ Tanaka gives it away, QPR have a chance to counter, Celar scoops his shot over the bar. That was a good chance.

Meanwhile, Guilavogui on for Rothwell.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

QPR subs

81’ Lloyd and Morrison on; Ashby and Varane off.

Josuha Guilavogui being prepared from the Leeds bench.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BST

Pressure building

75’ James' first cross is lovely, Piroe knocks defender down but can't get on the ball. Gnonto with another deflected effort. Corner Leeds.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:31 BST

Big chance

75’ Really good stuff from Aaronson and Gnonto before Bogle strides into the area and takes over, low shot saved. Ball won't come down for Piroe just in front of goal.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:QPRTeam newsElland RoadChampionship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice