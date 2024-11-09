Leeds United 2-0 QPR highlights: Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe help Whites back to winning ways
United lost for the first time in nine matches on Wednesday night but a return to familiar territory at Elland Road is likely to yield a response from Farke’s side.
Leeds have been impressive at home this season, despite early season disappointments against Portsmouth, Burnley and Middlesbrough, latterly in the Carabao Cup.
QPR arrive in West Yorkshire without several of their preferred starters and sit 23rd in the Championship table after 14 matches.
Cifuentes’ outfit beat Leeds comprehensively at Loftus Road just over six months ago as United’s automatic promotion bid ground to a halt. The last time these two met at Elland Road, Leeds were the victors by a 1-0 scoreline.
Leeds will be without left-back Junior Firpo, however, who serves the first game of a three-match suspension, brought about retrospectively for violent conduct during the defeat to Millwall on Wednesday night.
Today’s game is subject to the United Kingdom’s Saturday afternoon broadcast blackout and will only be shown live in foreign territories.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and full-time reaction here throughout the afternoon. Stay tuned. Kick-off is at 3pm.
FT. Leeds United 2-0 Queens Park Rangers.
Job done.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL PIROE 2-0
90+5’ Nice stuff from Schmidt, goes inside and tries a one-two with Piroe but the ball actually drops for Piroe and he goes in on the keeper and finishes really well from a tight angle. Outside of the left boot, running goalward from the left. Lovely.
Final whistle any minute now
90+4’ Bogle launches one into orbit. Ran onto it a long way out. Guilavogui making a nuisance of himself in the final third and linking up with Aaronson prior to that.
Six added minutes
90’ SIX added minutes here. Not sure where that’s come from. Daniel Farke unimpressed.
Leeds change
89’ Gnonto replaced by Schmidt.
Here he is
88’ Isaac Schmidt is going to get a few minutes.
Straight into it
86’ Guilavogui wins his first tackle and finds a nice pass to Piroe. He finds Gnonto who runs to the edge of the area and shoots but he's too wide and Nardi gathers.
R's opportunity
84’ Tanaka gives it away, QPR have a chance to counter, Celar scoops his shot over the bar. That was a good chance.
Meanwhile, Guilavogui on for Rothwell.
QPR subs
81’ Lloyd and Morrison on; Ashby and Varane off.
Josuha Guilavogui being prepared from the Leeds bench.
Pressure building
75’ James' first cross is lovely, Piroe knocks defender down but can't get on the ball. Gnonto with another deflected effort. Corner Leeds.
Big chance
75’ Really good stuff from Aaronson and Gnonto before Bogle strides into the area and takes over, low shot saved. Ball won't come down for Piroe just in front of goal.
