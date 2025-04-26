Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rival boss has sent a message to Leeds United with an honest admission.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has issued a Leeds United promotion message with a Whites declaration and best team answer.

Manning’s fifth-placed side still have every chance of playing Premier League football next season but Leeds have already guaranteed it having sealed automatic promotion along with Burnley.

Speaking to Bristol City club media, Manning issued a message of “huge congratulations” to Daniel Farke’s side, declaring that Leeds deserved promotion amid plenty of praise for the Elland Road club.

Manning admitted Leeds and Burnley were probably the two best teams his Robins had played - yet warned of his own side’s intent in Monday night’s showdown at LS11.

Asked if Leeds were the best team in the division and how Monday's clash compared to playing Burnley, Manning said: "We try and draw on every experience I think.

"They are a hugely strong side - if you look at what they have invested in it.

"They are a top team with top players, extremely well set up so huge congratulations to them and Burnley - and rightly so.

"I think they are probably two of the best I think we have played this season so for me congratulations to them in terms of anyone that achieves it over such a marathon in such a difficult division deserves it ultimately.

"It's one of those where we are not going up there to play a part in any promotion celebrations.

"We are going up there to win, I think that's the biggest bit.

"You can't turn it on and off, we will go and do us, we will go and play our way and take the game to them."