Leeds United and Burnley are locked together in the Championship title race - and data experts Opta have made an incredible ending call in their new predicted final table and points.

Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday as United’s 6-0 thrashing of Stoke City at Elland Road was followed by a 2-1 win for Burnley against Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Despite Friday night’s 2-0 win at Stoke, Sheffield United cannot catch either side and the top two is now done. But the final two games of the season will see Leeds and Burnley battle it out for the title, starting with Burnley’s Saturday lunchtime trip to QPR.

Leeds then host Bristol City on Monday night before next Saturday’s final day trip to Plymouth Argyle when Burnley host Millwall. The two teams are currently locked together on 94 points and data experts Opta have made an incredible Whites and Clarets ending call in their new predicted final table.

Here, in reverse order, as how they think the final table will look.

22nd: Luton Town (relegated) Predicted points: 48 (relegated by a point).