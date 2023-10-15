Leeds United celebrity supporters including sports, music and broadcasting legends

There are some familiar faces that are throwing their support behind Leeds United once again this season.

It is shaping up to be an exciting season for Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s side look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

After a summer of change on and off the pitch at Elland Road, there are plenty of reasons to be positive as the Whites head into next Saturday’s visit to Farke’s former club Norwich City sat in the Championship play-off places.

They will hope to hand a further boost to their promotion push by extending their unbeaten run into a tenth league game with a positive result at Carrow Road and Farke and his players are sure to receive the unwavering backing of an impressive band of travelling support.

That has been a real feature of the opening two months of the season as the Elland Road faithful and the passionate away support have helped the Whites in their bid for success - and among them have been a number of familiar faces that are known to be lifelong Leeds supporters.

