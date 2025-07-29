A new Leeds United signing was ‘captivated’ by a key Whites figure in a big step to his Elland Road move.

New Whites stopper Lucas Perri says a ‘captivating’ conversation with a key Leeds United figure played a big part in bringing him to Elland Road.

Leeds had been after a new keeper all summer and giant Brazilian stopper Perri was unveiled as the club’s seventh signing of the summer on Saturday evening, the 27-year-old joining for a fee of £15.6m from Lyon.

The six-foot-five keeper arrives at Elland Road having made 49 appearances for Lyon including 11 in the Champions League and having also been previously called up to the Brazil squad.

Leeds pulled off a big coup by landing his signature and Perri has revealed that a conversation with boss Daniel Farke and also goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten played a big role in bringing him to Elland Road.

“I felt his confidence. It was really important”...

Speaking to LUTV, Perri was asked what discussions were had with Farke and how important he was to joining the Whites.

The former Lyon star declared: “I talked to him a little before arriving here and I felt his confidence.

"I could talk to him, his energy, his leadership was something that captivated me so it was really important to talk to him, to know what he expects from me as well.

"It was important for me to have a chat with him, to Ed as well, it was really important."