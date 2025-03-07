Leeds United are celebrating a double after an incredible February

Leeds United have secured a Championship awards double thanks to manager Daniel Farke and winger Daniel James.

Farke has won the Championship Manager of the Month for February while James has taken the players equivalent.

Farke's Whites won all five of their games in the month, including a 7-0 beating of Cardiff City and victories over promotion rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland.

The German dedicated to the contributions of everyone at Thorp Arch. He said: "We were delighted to win all six of our matches in February, which was a great collective achievement. This award is a result of the hard work of everyone involved and we hope to continue in the same vein."

Leeds United’s Dan James and Daniel Farke with their respective Player and Manager of the Month Awards for February | EFL

Former Sheffield United and Barnsley manager Danny Wilson chairs the judging panel and was impressed with the statement Leeds made in the month of February.

He said: “With the race hotting up for the top two places in the Championship, Daniel and his Leeds side put pressure on the chasing pack with a 15 point return from their five games in February.

“They put seven goals past Cardiff but more importantly, beat close rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland to give them a seven point advantage over third-placed Burnley going into March.”

Farke has made club history, becoming the first Leeds boss to win five Manager of the Month awards.

Daniel James on his Leeds United team mates

One of Leeds' standout performers in the month was James, who credited his team-mates for their help.

"The last month has been great for the whole team and we put together a brilliant winning run. It's nice to be recognised and win individual accolades, but I couldn't do it without my teammates," he said.

Farke, James and Leeds make the trip to Portsmouth for a noon kick-off on Sunday, looking to extend their league unbeaten run to 18 games.

