Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Sheffield United as star trio score 8/10 but two 3s and one 5

Chris Wilder's Blades went ahead with just 14 minutes on the clock as a header from Tyrese Campbell hit the post and then Illan Meslier before crossing the line for a Meslier own goal. Campbell was following up a header from Callum O'Hare which Meslier had tipped on to the crossbar after an unopposed Ben Brereton Diaz cross.

Leeds were on the ropes but the Whites gradually got going but without making any breakthrough until Junior Firpo equalised with 18 minutes left through a bullet header to convert an excellent Dan James cross.

Seeking a winner, Daniel Farke’s Whites were then only denied by an absolutely fantastic save from Blades keeper Michael Cooper to somehow tip a rising drive from substitute Willy Gnonto over the bar for a corner.

Yet all the momentum was now with the Whites who went ahead with just one minute left as Ao Tanaka arrived at the back post to coolly head home from the corner.

Amazingly, the Whites still weren't done and Farke's side went 3-1 up just one minute later with an absolute piledriver from Joel Piroe from the edge of the box.

The brilliant victory sent Leeds five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship and re-established a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley with 12 games left.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from another incredible Whites night to remember at Bramall Lane.

1 . Illan Meslier 5 - Other than the own goal he was flappy at crosses in the first half and it looked like his head had gone when he passed it out of play. Recovered, made a couple of solid stops.

2 . Jayden Bogle 7 - Recovered from the difficult start to drive and probe at his former side to cause problems on the right.

3 . Joe Rodon 7 - Let O'Hare run off him ahead of the goal but after that he was solid, physical and showed the necessary mentality.

4 . Pascal Struijk 8 - Some really nice passing, both long and short. Got stuck in physically and played a part in Tanaka's goal.

5 . Junior Firpo 7 - Similar story to Bogle. First half wasn't great but played a big part in the second half comeback. What a header.