Leeds United blamed for managerial exit as Premier League clubs ‘circle’ midfielder
All the latest Leeds United news as the Whites begin their search for a new manager.
Leeds United’s search for a new manager has officially begun following the decision to move on from Sam Allardyce.
Allardyce failed to keep the Whites in the Premier League in the limited time he had, and he has not been offered an extended deal as a result. The Whites must now secure a new boss, and preferably before pre-season given the high level turnover likely to take place at Elland Road this summer. Leeds will want to be challenging for promotion next season, and it’s fair to say they are not in an idea starting position.
As the clubs higherups attempt to get a firm handle on the situation, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Iraola situation
Rayo Vallecano chief Raul Martin Presa has explained what happened when Leeds approached manager Andoni Iraola after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, suggesting the approach is to blame for the coach deciding to leave this summer.
“Andoni told us when Leeds came and we did not want to sell him, and he did not want to pay the clause, that he was not going to renew. It was our obligation to try and we have tried by all possible means but it hasn’t been possible,” Raul Martin Presa told DAZN.
“Until Thursday that he communicates it to us again, we have not assessed any other situation other than that of his continuing. When Leeds came, he told us that he would not renew, but we were stubborn.”
Adams interest
Leeds star Tyler Adams is attracting attention following the club’s relegation.
Adams was one of Leeds’ most consistent performers following his arrival last summer, and he is not expected to follow the Whites down to the Championship. According to 90 min, Liverpool and Tottenham are now eyeing a move for the US international.
Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked recently, and the level of interest will come as no surprise to Leeds fans, if true.