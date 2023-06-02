Leeds United’s search for a new manager has officially begun following the decision to move on from Sam Allardyce.

As the clubs higherups attempt to get a firm handle on the situation, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Iraola situation

Rayo Vallecano chief Raul Martin Presa has explained what happened when Leeds approached manager Andoni Iraola after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, suggesting the approach is to blame for the coach deciding to leave this summer.

“Andoni told us when Leeds came and we did not want to sell him, and he did not want to pay the clause, that he was not going to renew. It was our obligation to try and we have tried by all possible means but it hasn’t been possible,” Raul Martin Presa told DAZN.

“Until Thursday that he communicates it to us again, we have not assessed any other situation other than that of his continuing. When Leeds came, he told us that he would not renew, but we were stubborn.”

Adams interest

Leeds star Tyler Adams is attracting attention following the club’s relegation.

Adams was one of Leeds’ most consistent performers following his arrival last summer, and he is not expected to follow the Whites down to the Championship. According to 90 min, Liverpool and Tottenham are now eyeing a move for the US international.