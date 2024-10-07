EFL pundit agrees with Graham Smyth's stance over Daniel Farke's Leeds United future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United manager is well backed by the club’s ownership following the first nine games of the season

Former West Brom and Sunderland striker Don Goodman does not believe Daniel Farke’s future at Leeds United is under threat and believes his position will only come into question if the Whites endure a bad run of results - something he also does not envision.

A dramatic 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Friday night saw Leeds head into the international break with 16 points from their opening nine games, which leaves them fifth in the Championship table and three points off joint leaders Sheffield United and Sunderland, who have 19 points each. The Blades have picked up 21 points but started the campaign with a two-point deduction after defaulting on a number of payments due for other clubs. Leeds have four wins from their opening nine games and Goodman does not feel they will go on a run of form bad enough to spark questions from the club’s ownership over Farke’s position as manager.

“The Leeds hierarchy won’t be panicking unless there’s a massive drop-off, like we saw in the final eight games or so of last season when they missed out on automatic promotion,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News.

“The levels fell off, the tightness defensively disappeared and they weren’t always the better team in games they didn’t get maximum points in. Only if that happens again will the Leeds hierarchy maybe question Daniel’s presence. But I just don’t see a run like that happening.”

That view echoes what Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth said of Farke’s future last month. Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast after the 1-0 loss to Burnley at Elland Road, Smyth said: "What happens if they drop two or three in a row? You know? What happens if they draw one, lose one, draw one? What's the atmosphere going to be like around the team at that stage?

"So I think there is a bit of a concern there, but I don't think it's hysteria, and I certainly don't think that the 49ers will be considering his position. I've seen suggestions from people that if they lose to Cardiff, he should go. I think I would ask people just to look at the evidence of what Farke can do in this division, both for Norwich and for Leeds last season, and think, is there a more natural appointment than Farke? I mean, when he was appointed, was anyone saying, 'no, no, he's not the one? There's a better one out there.' I don't think anyone was."

Leeds emerged unbeaten from away trips to Norwich City and Sunderland ahead of the international break and were on the brink of beating the Black Cats until Illan Meslier’s error gifted a point to their promotion rivals at the Stadium of Light on Friday night. The Whites return to Championship action with back-to-back home games as they host Sheffield United on Friday, October 18 before Watford make the visit to West Yorkshire on Tuesday, October 22.