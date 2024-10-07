Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United 'warrior' Ilia Gruev's response to a significant knee injury was to suggest he could play against Sunderland with the help of painkillers.

The Bulgarian international suffered serious damage to the meniscus in his right knee during last Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Norwich City. Gruev's first-half injury came just prior to the Canaries taking the lead and though the midfielder came back onto the pitch following treatment he was unable to carry on. A day later Gruev went for a scan and discovered that surgery was required, meaning he will be out for months rather than weeks.

It was the second hammer blow for Leeds in the space of a few days after Gruev's midfield partner Ethan Ampadu was ruled out until January with a serious knee problem of his own.

Daniel Farke has revealed that Gruev's feelings on the severity of the injury were contradicted by the medical specialists.

"Even on Wednesday he was there and quite positive, saying some painkillers boss and I think I'm available on Friday," said Farke. "The doctors said no, no, you're not available, you won't return back in this calendar year onto the pitch. It says a lot about his character, he's a warrior. A bit like Ethan Ampadu."

Gruev and Ampadu being out at the same time is the kind of scenario that keeps recruitment chiefs and managers awake at night but Leeds took steps to bolster the midfield during the summer with the signings of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. The forward-thinking pair must now fill in for their defensive-minded peers until Ampadu returns in the new year or the unlikely event that Leeds unearth a free agent who can get up to speed before then. Regardless of the answer Leeds settle on, Farke has called for togetherness.

"What are the chances that both players who have played more or less each and every game in the last 50 games or so are there with long-term injuries," said Farke. "Ethan, 10 weeks. Ilia it will probably be even longer. Sometimes there are tough times and you have to stick together and you have to get on with it. It's football. You have to stick more together and be more united and try to search for some creative solutions. That's what we did [at Sunderland] because we had more or less two number 10s behind four attacking players and we were still rock solid. I'm so proud of my lads but probably we also need to find creative and good solutions going forward."