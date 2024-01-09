Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United banked a healthy six-figure sum as a result of their 3-0 FA Cup third round win at Peterborough on Sunday - and the Whites could further increase their coffers against Plymouth Argyle later this month.

Leeds secured their place in the fourth round of the tournament for the second consecutive season, comfortably sweeping aside League One Posh at London Road. Ethan Ampadu - captain for the day in the absence of Pascal Struijk - tripled his career goal tally with a brace but Patrick Bamford stole the headlines with an incredible volley.

Victory in Cambridgeshire and progression past the third-round saw Daniel Farke's side bank £105,000, as per the FA's prize fund breakdown - an amount not to be sniffed at. It also saw them claim ball number 12 in Monday evening's fourth-round draw.

Leeds saw their record-breaking away-day run finally come to an end after being drawn at home to fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle. It will be the first FA Cup game at Elland Road since January 2006, with 13 consecutive trips more than anyone in the history of the competition.

That fixture will be played on the weekend of January 27/28 and the Whites would bank a further £120,000 if they win, which would take their total cup earnings to £225,000. They would then double that exactly if they enjoyed a rare foray into the quarter-finals - something they have not done since 2002/2003. If their fixture is selected for TV coverage, they will earn more on top of the potential £120,000.

Should Leeds beat Plymouth - and they have done already this season in the Championship - then Farke will no doubt hope for another home draw, of which Leeds are owed a few. The German spoke on Saturday about the benefits of being in front of the Elland Road crowd and a 14-game unbeaten home run suggests they have a good chance of progressing.

