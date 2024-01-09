Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they take on old rivals Cardiff City . The Whites make the trip to South Wales to take on the Bluebirds, and they will be hoping to keep up the pressure on the top two, still seven points behind Ipswich Town in second.

The Bluebirds are currently just three points off the top six, and with a good historical record against Leeds, they will be hoping to keep up their play-off chase - in what could prove a tough test for Daniel Farke's side. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides, with further updates due at the respective press conferences later this week.