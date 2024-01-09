Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United vs Cardiff City injury news as 5 ruled out and 4 doubts - gallery

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Cardiff City as preparations begin for this weekend's clash.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT

Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they take on old rivals Cardiff City. The Whites make the trip to South Wales to take on the Bluebirds, and they will be hoping to keep up the pressure on the top two, still seven points behind Ipswich Town in second.

The Bluebirds are currently just three points off the top six, and with a good historical record against Leeds, they will be hoping to keep up their play-off chase - in what could prove a tough test for Daniel Farke's side. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides, with further updates due at the respective press conferences later this week.

Adams is not injured, but he has linked up with Gambia for the African Cup of Nations.

1. Ebou Adams - Out

Adams is not injured, but he has linked up with Gambia for the African Cup of Nations.

Photo Sales
O'Dowda has been out for some time, but he will be looking to return this week or next.

2. Callum O'Dowda - Doubt

O'Dowda has been out for some time, but he will be looking to return this week or next.

Photo Sales
Grant has dodged a serious hamstring injury, but he is expected to miss out here.

3. Karlan Grant - Out

Grant has dodged a serious hamstring injury, but he is expected to miss out here.

Photo Sales
Ramsey has been out for more than three months, but it's hoped he can return either this week or next.

4. Aaron Ramsey - Doubt

Ramsey has been out for more than three months, but it's hoped he can return either this week or next.

Photo Sales
Struijk is out until late January with a groin injury.

5. Pascal Struijk - Out

Struijk is out until late January with a groin injury.

Photo Sales
Dallas remains out as he works his way back from his long-term femur injury.

6. Stuart Dallas - Out

Dallas remains out as he works his way back from his long-term femur injury.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CityIpswich Town