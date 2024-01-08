Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday's trip to Peterborough United was the Whites' 13th consecutive away draw in the knockout competition, an incredible run that Farke hopes will come to an end in the fourth round. Speaking after a 3-0 win that featured an Ethan Ampadu brace and Patrick Bamford's wonderstrike from outside the area, Farke admitted he wanted to see Leeds - ball number 12 - drawn out of the hat first for their next tie.

"Yes, but you never know, we have to take what will be," he said. "But for our supporters I’d love a home draw. A full packed Elland Road cheering us would be an amazing atmosphere. The fans we had today [at London Road] were amazing but when you travel and not too many fans are allowed in the stadium, it would be nice to have a home game. You never can choose, we have a 50.50 chance."

What Sunday's relatively straightforward trip down the A1 to Peterborough did do, however, was allow Leeds to put together a solid performance and secure a victory on the road, after recent struggles with away form. The Whites had lost their last three away games, each by the margin of a single goal, at Sunderland, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion. More than once Farke has made a point of reminding everyone about the success they have had on their travels so far this season, including the wins over top two sides Ipswich Town and Leicester City, but he did bring up away form in his briefing with the players before they went out to beat Posh.

"Yes I agree, it’s a topic in our team talk as well because we had good away games at Ipswich, Leicester, Millwall, but in our last games we had to play in underload at Preston and lost this game, we had penalty decisions at West Brom, and also today by the way as well, and we wanted to show this resilience and win again," he said. "This was more or less like Championship level and it’s good to have the curse broken. This result is good for our confidence."