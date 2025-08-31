Leeds United's attendances compared to Premier League rivals after Newcastle United draw

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 31st Aug 2025, 13:00 BST

How do Leeds United’s average attendances compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

There may not have been too much to shout about in Leeds United’s home draw with Premier League rivals Newcastle United - but that didn’t stop the Elland Road faithful making their voices heard throughout the game.

For the second time in two home games, the eyes of the world were on the Whites famous old home as Sky Sports chose to provide a live broadcast of the fixtures after they were on hand to show the narrow home victory against Everton just under two weeks ago.

Daniel Farke’s men were given full backing by supporters throughout the goalless draw with the Magpies and they showed the appreciation when the full-time whistle was blown. With another sold-out crowd on hand, we take a look at how the Whites average attendance from their first two games of the season compares to their rivals across the Premier League.

2025/26 average attendance: 11,070

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,070 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 16,838

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,838 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 21,285

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,285 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 24,876

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 24,876 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 27,512

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 27,512 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 29,949

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 29,949 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

