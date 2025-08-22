Leeds United’s second game of their Premier League return takes them to the Emirates to face title-fancies Arsenal on Saturday night.

A massive Leeds United change is the main feature of expectation for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash at Arsenal with a very strong Whites view formed.

Daniel Farke’s Whites already have three points in the bag after just one game played of their Premier League return having recorded a 1-0 victory in Monday night’s curtain-raiser at home to Everton.

Despite being a newly-promoted team, Leeds were favourites to beat the Toffees but it was always going to be a different story at Arsenal who are now favourites to win the division with a couple of firms, albeit Liverpool are just about still market leaders.

Five days on from being fancied by the bookies to take all three points. Farke’s Whites are now as big as 11-1 to win at Arsenal who are long-odds on at 2-7 to make it two wins from two for the new campaign.

Whites pair overlooked

Even the draw can be backed at 11-2 and the Gunners are responsible for the first 12 players in the first scorer market which is headed by summer signing Viktor Gyokeres at 3-1, ahead of injury doubt Kai Havertz at 22-5 and Bukayo Saka at 5s.

Nine more Arsenal players are next before Whites men finally appear in Joel Piroe and summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin who have both been completely overlooked in being 14s to net the first goal of the game.

The Gunners are ultimately expected to win without conceding a goal as a 2-0 victory for Arteta’s side is clear favourite in the correct score market at 6-1.