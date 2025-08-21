Leeds United have hit lift-off at the first attempt on their top-flight return - leading to a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites faced the visit of Everton for their first game back in the country’s top division for a clash moved to Monday Night Football under the Elland Road lights for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Farke’s side absolutely dominated the first half against the Toffees yet ultimately entered the half-time break with the score still goalless. Everton then came more into the contest after the break but Leeds continued to create chances and eventually sealed a 1-0 victory thanks to an 84th-minute penalty converted by Lukas Nmecha.

The victory followed earlier blows for predicted key new rivals Brentford, Burnley, Wolves and West Ham who all lost their opening games but victory for Sunderland who impressed in a 3-0 triumph against the Hammers.

Leeds, though, also impressed - leading to a new predicted Whites finish from the bookmakers. Here, based on the latest title odds, is how the oddsmakers now see the final table looking with another Whites climb.

1 . 1st: Liverpool Title odds: 11-5 (out from 2-1 but still just about title favourites). | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2nd: Arsenal Title odds: 9-4 (in from 5-2). | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales