The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United go into the international break with eight points and more than their fair share of what-ifs.

Against Tottenham Hotspur the Whites were, once again, very competitive and could consider themselves unfortunate not to take a point from the game. Keeping themselves in the match gave them an opportunity to take points but missed chances were to blame for the second week running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's the YEP take on Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Good day

Joe Rodon

The ex-Spurs man is proving he's up to this level. Losing to his former side will not have felt good and you could see the frustration in his body language in the final moments but he's started the season well and against a very good attack he acquitted himself well.

Bad day

Pascal Struijk

His start to the season has been good enough to keep Jaka Bijol out of the side but this was a disappointing afternoon. He was unable to defend Mathys Tel for the first goal and couldn't do enough to stop Mohammed Kudus for the second. In between he was beaten in the air as Karl Darlow and the bar saved Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Without the striker doing that lone targetman role, Leeds would not have a lot of the chances they create because they simply wouldn't have the platform to play from. Calvert-Lewin is winning aerial battles, knocking the ball down and bringing others into play. But he's not taking the chances that are presenting themselves. He's had five in the last two games. He has to be finding the net.

Thomas Bramall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A refereeing performance that held promise in the first half when he was letting things go. Then he wobbled and became very inconsistent and started to award very soft free-kicks for just about anything. Leeds were right to feel aggrieved given the inconsistency and how so much went the visitors' way. His inability to deal with time-wasting was particularly disappointing. But officiating did not cost Leeds any points in this game.

Off-camera moments

Director Peter Lowy emerging into the directors box long before the game with a huge grin. "I love this place, feels like coming home," said the billionaire heir.

Jermaine Defoe taking a break from his broadcast duties to sign autographs for young Leeds fans down at the front of the West Stand.

Stuart Dallas, in the mandatory pundit shoes, having a joke and a hug with Jack Harrison on the pitch, while Lukas Nmecha and Defoe had a catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home fans giving Archie Gray's name a little cheer as it was announced over the public address system pre game.

Thomas Frank exchanging warm greetings with Edmund Riemer and Chris Domogalla as he passed the home dugout. Daniel Farke then emerged and had a long embrace with the Spurs boss.

Pascal Struijk escorting little mascot Noah off the pitch so that Ethan Ampadu could fulfil his captain duties for the coin toss.

“A rendition of 'you're Leeds and you know you are”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin using a Spurs offside as a chance to go back and have a chat with Karl Darlow about his long kicks upfield and where they should go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray coming out to warm up in the first half to a rendition of 'you're Leeds and you know you are' from the Kop and West Stand.

Joe Rodon having a word with himself as he prepared to attack a second half set-piece with Leeds 2-1 down, visibly geeing himself up.

Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk having a conversation about what they needed to do as a new left flank pairing while they waited for Spurs to make a change.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison having a former Everton reunion on the pitch as Noah Okafor went and complained to the officials. Ampadu had already shepherded a number of his team-mates away from the officials.

Archie Gray going on a lap of Elland Road to applaud the remaining fans and having a brief chat with Dallas.