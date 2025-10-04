Leeds United took on Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in their final Premier League before the international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impressive Leeds United run was finally ended as finishing and a class act winger proved the difference in Saturday’s 2-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur which finished with Whites fury aimed at an official.

Leeds went into Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off having not lost at Elland Road in a year but goals from Mathys Tel and difference maker Mohammed Kudus either side of a Noah Okafor equaliser sealed three more Premier League points for Thomas Frank’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United, though, had more than enough chances to bag at least a share of the spoils and the contest ended with boos and chants aimed at referee Thomas Bramall whose decisions angered the Elland Road crowd.

Leeds were denied a seventh-minute opener by the frame of the goal as new set piece menaces Sean Longstaff and Joe Rodon combined again.

One week on from providing the corner for Rodon's headed goal against Bournemouth, Longstaff sent in a beautiful free-kick to which Rodon arrived at the far post before smashing a header on to the post.

Both teams then exchanged further chances but it was Spurs who took the lead with 23 minutes on the clock through a deflected strike from Tel after a Kudus assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds lost the ball as they looked to build an attack in centre midfield and lost it to the wrong man in Kudus who bagged yet another assist in sliding in Tel whose thumping shot deflected off Pascal Struijk before whizzing past Karl Darlow into the back of the net.

Leeds suddenly looked up against it but the Whites should have equalised four minutes later through Dominic Calvert-Lewin who seized upon a loose ball in the box but the striker could only slice a wayward finish well wide after cutting inside.

Within a minute, Spurs should then have been 2-0 up, a square ball across the Whites area picking out Kudus who also got his finish all wrong as the ball flew into the Kop.

Kudus looked like creating every time he got the ball yet Leeds drew level nine minutes before the break as a superb cross from Jayden Bogle caused mayhem in the Spurs box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After running off an earlier knock, Calvert-Lewin got to the ball and created a shooting opportunity for Brenden Aaronson whose firm low drive was well saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

The Spurs keeper, though, parried the ball back into the area with his save and Okafor arrived like a flash to convert from close range.

The goal further increased the Elland Road noise levels and Leeds pushed hard for a second goal but Spurs went mightily close to going back ahead in stoppage time as a header from Tel was kept out by a combination of the crossbar and a fine Karl Darlow save.

Tottenham were quick into their stride after the break and Darlow had to be alert to beat away a cross-cum-shot from Pedro Porro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, though, quickly hit back by twice going agonisngly close themselves, Okaor firstly picking out Calvert-Lewin whose firm low shot was kept out by Vicario’s legs before a fantastic low cross from Anton Stach flew through the box, narrowly missing both Bogle and Calvert-Lewin.

There were then nervy moments at the other end as Ethan Ampadu caught Pedro Porro on the edge of the box with a late challenge, for which he was booked.

Kudus stepped up to take the free-kick but wasted it as he fired his shot straight at Darlow.

Kudus, though, made no mistake a couple of minutes later, the winger beating Gudmundsson to a loose ball and cutting in from the right before unleashing a firm low drive back across goal which wrongfooted Darlow and flew into the bottom right corner after a slight deflection from Struijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within minutes, Spurs almost went 3-1 ahead, as a cross from the opposite side of the box flew through the area and ultimately away to safety.

Back came Leeds, a cross from Okaor flying through the box and Rodon then sending a header over the bar from a Longstaff free-kick.

Longstaff was then a whisker away from drawing Leeds level himself, the midfielder receiving a pass from substitute Ao Tanaka on the edge of the box and turning neatly before smashing a low shot inches wide of the post.

With 11 minutes left, Farke threw on two more forwards in Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as Gudmundsson and Okafor were taken off but Spurs packed men behind the ball whilst still offering a threat on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From one such counter, substitute Richarlison flashed a deflected shot across goal but only a superb save from Spurs keeper Vicario denied Leeds substitute Piroe an added time equaliser after a Calvert-Lewin knockdown.

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: Darlow; Bogle (Justin 89), Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson (Piroe 79); Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach (Tanaka 67); Aaronson (Harrison 67), Okafor (Nmecha 79), Calvert-Lewin. Subs not used: Meslier, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev.