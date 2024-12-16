Two of Leeds United’s promotion rivals from last season have now changed manager.

Southampton have endured a miserable return to the Premier League following May’s play-off final victory over Leeds United, with manager Russell Martin sacked on Sunday evening.

The Saints are currently rock-bottom and have taken just five points from their opening 16 games. A total of 13 defeats has left the south coast club with little hope of surviving and Sunday’s 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur proved to be the final straw. Archie Gray was in tears following May’s play-off final defeat and quickly got his chance to exact some revenge, starting just his second Premier League game at centre-back.

He was joined in the Tottenham back-four by another of last season’s Leeds men in Djed Spence, whose career revival continued with an excellent performance. He set up James Maddison for the opener inside one minute as Ange Postecoglou’s side scored all five in a chaotic first-half. Martin didn’t even see the final goal go in, having stormed down the tunnel before the half-time whistle was blown, and Southampton confirmed his exit less than 90 minutes after full-time.

A statement from the club read: "Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world. However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations.

"We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May."

Martin won promotion from the Championship while playing an attractive style of football but his high-risk approach did not translate in the top-flight. Southampton quickly ran into trouble with four straight defeats to kick off the season and were so often the cause of their own downfall.

They have made 11 errors leading to goals in just 16 games, comfortably more than any other Premier League side. During Sunday’s defeat, there were notable boos aimed at Martin and TV cameras picked out a sign in the crowd that read: “R.M. get out of our club!!”

Following the defeat, Martin was asked if those fans will get their wish. He said: "Not a clue, mate. Not a clue. You're speaking to the wrong man. But it's not personal; I don't know them, they don't know me. So it's a criticism of the job I'm doing, I understand. I don't think you can criticise a person when you don't know them. So it's a criticism of the job I am doing."