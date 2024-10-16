Leeds United aborted loan signing rewarded with new four-year deal despite Elland Road issues
The full-back spent the first half of last season on loan with Daniel Farke's side but a mixture of injuries, fitness and external issues led to the player's early return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the beginning of January.
Spence was subsequently sent on loan to Italian side Genoa where he played more regularly and seemed to impress Serie A audiences.
Upon returning to North London this past summer, with his club future up in the air, Spence appears to have played himself back into contention despite featuring predominantly as an unused substitute for Ange Postecoglou's side this season.
Spence has made four appearances during 2024/25, although is yet to be named in one of Tottenham's starting line-ups. He has also been omitted from Spurs' UEFA Europa League group due to squad size restrictions.
Nevertheless, the ex-Leeds, Middlesbrough and Stade Rennais man has penned a new four-year deal with the club, which runs until the summer of 2028.
After the premature termination of his Elland Road deal, Daniel Farke declined to offer a more detailed explanation than the following: "We analyse also what has happened in the recent months and also the recent weeks that we came to the decision, it's for us as a club the right decision right now to end the loan.
"It's not [a] topic that I speak in public about perhaps what was missing or the weaknesses of Djed Spence, because as long as I'm here in charge, I want us as a club to handle such a situation with class and with style.
"On such a day, it's more or less to say thanks a lot, Djed, for your service. Thanks a lot also for your work and we wish him really all the best because like I mentioned he's really like a cool guy with lots of potential, a good kid with a great heart and we wish him, really from the bottom of my heart, all the best for his future because he's a really good player. But for us it was definitely the right right call at this moment."
Spence appeared seven times in Leeds colours, making five starts under Farke.
