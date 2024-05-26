The Whites began well but without overly troubling Saints keeper Alex McCarthy whose side went ahead in the 24th minute through clinical striker Adam Armstrong who had been played in by Will Smallbone. It proved the only goal of the game.

Leeds had plenty of possession after the break but Daniel Farke's Whites were unable to find a way back, substitute Dan James coming closest when seeing his thunderous strike crash back off the crossbar. After James clashed heads with Kyle Walker-Peters, the contest went to 11 minutes of added time but the Saints held firm to seal their place in the Premier League next term.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an awful afternoon at Wembley for the Whites whose dreadful play-offs curse continues.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - Wasn't protected for the goal but couldn't come up with a stop from the one moment of danger.

2 . Archie Gray 6 - A good start, won some big challenges. Accuracy wasn't quite there at times. Added some urgency in the second half.

3 . Ethan Ampadu 5 - Caught chasing the ball for the goal, leaving space for Armstrong. Had some difficult first half moments with Armstrong. Pushed Leeds on in the second half but was still guilty of some errors.

4 . Joe Rodon 6 - No blame for the goal. His run began a spell of Leeds pressure in the second half. Two or three moments where he needed more composure.

5 . Junior Firpo 7 - Good in the air. Got Leeds up the pitch well in the second half. Only beaten once in any really dangerous situations.