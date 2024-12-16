Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United missed chance and big fresh Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers boosts

A missed Leeds United chance has been followed by a big fresh Burnley boost and a new predicted final Championship table from the bookmakers.

Leeds lined up for Saturday’s lunchtime clash at Preston North End sat second but knowing that victory would take them top and two points clear of Sheffield United ahead of a 3pm hosting of Plymouth Argyle for the Blades. A win for Daniel Farke’s side would have also stablished a six-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots ahead of away fixtures for Sunderland and Burnley at Swansea City and Norwich City respectively.

Leeds, though, had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Deepdale and Saturday afternoon’s results then featured wins for both Sheffield United and Sunderland in addition to upwardly mobile Blackburn Rovers who have now won six in a row.

It left the Blades three points clear of second-placed Leeds with a two-point gap back to third placed Sunderland and with fourth placed Burnley just four points behind but with a game in hand. The Clarets were then last to play on Sunday afternoon and Scott Parker’s side moved back up to third and just one point behind Leeds through a comeback 2-1 success at Norwich City.

Blackburn Rovers are also entering the mix, John Eustace’s side having now won six on the spin and able to move level on points with fourth-placed Sunderland – and just two points behind Leeds – if winning their game in hand.

It’s suddenly much tighter at the top – albeit with the Blades now three points clear – and the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict in a new predicted final table. Here, based on their latest odds, is the full new rundown in reverse order from bottom to top.

Relegation odds: 1-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-4. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 4-5.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-5. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: Evens.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: Evens. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Hull City

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Ed Sykes

Relegation odds: 4-1.

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Dan Mullan

