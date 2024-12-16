Leeds lined up for Saturday’s lunchtime clash at Preston North End sat second but knowing that victory would take them top and two points clear of Sheffield United ahead of a 3pm hosting of Plymouth Argyle for the Blades. A win for Daniel Farke’s side would have also stablished a six-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots ahead of away fixtures for Sunderland and Burnley at Swansea City and Norwich City respectively.

Leeds, though, had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Deepdale and Saturday afternoon’s results then featured wins for both Sheffield United and Sunderland in addition to upwardly mobile Blackburn Rovers who have now won six in a row.

It left the Blades three points clear of second-placed Leeds with a two-point gap back to third placed Sunderland and with fourth placed Burnley just four points behind but with a game in hand. The Clarets were then last to play on Sunday afternoon and Scott Parker’s side moved back up to third and just one point behind Leeds through a comeback 2-1 success at Norwich City.

Blackburn Rovers are also entering the mix, John Eustace’s side having now won six on the spin and able to move level on points with fourth-placed Sunderland – and just two points behind Leeds – if winning their game in hand.