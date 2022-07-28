Leeds United ‘approach’ Germany international and hold ‘talks’ with winger

Leeds United are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend against Italian side Cagliari.

The Whites are busy preparing for the start of the new Premier League season.

Their first game of the 2022/23 campaign is at home to Bruno Lage’s Wolves on Saturday 6th August.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club today....

Left-back on radar

Leeds have reportedly made an offer for PSV left-back Phillip Max.

The Yorkshire club have a vacancy to fill in his position following Leif Davis’ permanent departure to Ipswich Town earlier this week.

Tuttomercatoweb claim they have made an ‘approach’ for Germany international Max as they hunt for more additions.

Shackleton explains move

Jamie Shackleton says he has left Elland Road to get game time under his belt.

The midfielder has linked up with Millwall ahead of the new season and is eager to get plenty of minutes with the Lions.

He has opened up about his move to London, as per an interview with NewsAtDen: “I spoke with Jesse [Marsch] and between us we decided that the most important thing at this stage of my career is to play football, which I already had in my mind. That’s what I enjoy doing and that’s what I want to be doing non-stop. That was a key part of the decision to join.”

Talks with attacker

The Whites are keen to extend Crysencio Summerville’s contract.

He sees his current deal expire in 2023 meaning he is due to become a free agent next year.