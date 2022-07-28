Leeds United release brand new merchandise ahead of Leeds Pride weekend

The Whites are premium sponsors of the 17th annual Leeds Pride, which coincides with the opening weekend of the Premier League on the 6th and 7th of August.

After United take on Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday, the celebration of the city’s diversity will culminate in a parade through Leeds on the Sunday afternoon.

Since the last parade in 2021, the footballing landscape has drastically changed for LGBT+ people, with A-League player Josh Cavallo and Blackpool striker Jack Daniels both having come out as gay.

As the city’s LGBT+ community prepares to come together, Leeds United have been working alongside its LGBT+ supporters’ group Marching Out Together to prepare a special range of clothing to mark the occasion.

Featuring rainbow stripes on black merchandise, the new range includes t-shirts, jackets, shorts and joggers while Marching Out Together accessories such as pens, sunglasses, scarves and key rings are also available to buy.

Fans can purchase the new range in-store at Elland Road, White Rose and Trinity Leeds or buy online by visiting the club’s shop.