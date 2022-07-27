Leeds United are now in the final stages of their preparations for the new season.

The new Premier League campaign is now just over a week away, with Leeds set to kick off against Wolves a week on Saturday.

Before then, the Whites will take on Cagliari on Sunday night, and Jesse Marsch will want to see a refined performance ahead of the new campaign.

There has been plenty of change to Leeds’ squad this summer, and we could yet see more new faces at Elland Road.

Marsch has a big job to do as he looks to take his squad forward in spite of the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

As the season draws closer, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning the Whites.

Berisha links

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Fenerbahce frontman Mergim Berisha.

Marsch is said to be a fan of the 24-year-old, but it looks as though a deal could be difficult to pull off.

According to Yeni Şafak, Leeds have already made a move, offering up £1.7million, but Fenerbahce are said to want £4.2million for the German.

In a fresh blow, it’s beeing reported Stuttgart have started talks in a bid to take Berisha back to Germany.

The Whites may want to up their bid quickly if they want to pull off a deal.

De Ketalaere latest

Leeds could be set for a boost in their reported bid to land Charles De Ketelaere.

AC Milan are said to be leading the race to land the Club Brugge star, but they have failed to reach an agreement despite several rounds of talks.

Milan are also said to be pushing for a deal to sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, and Sport Mediaset via Inside Futbol say the Serie A champions have now been given a deadline to complete a deal.