Leeds United takeover: 49ers Enterprises staggering net worth compared to Newcastle United, Man Utd, Liverpool & Chelsea owners

49ers Enterprises are edging closer to a takeover of Leeds United

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:41 BST

Leeds United are close to being 100 per cent owned by 49ers Enterprises as talks continue over buying out the remaining shares owned by Andrea Radrizzani.

The American investors first bought shares in the Elland Road outfit in 2018, with that involvement increasing to a 44 per cent stake and president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, becoming vice-chairman at the club.

The Whites will return to the Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League but will hope to bounce back at the first attempt - and some clarity on their ownership will enable them to plan ahead for the next campaign.

Discussions over a full takeover continue and with the deal close to being agreed, the YEP takes a look at how the wealth of 49ers Enterprises compares to the other Premier League owners from the 2022/23 season...

Reported net worth: £24.5m

1. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £765m

2. Brighton - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.02bn

3. Southampton - Sport Republic (Dragan Solak, Henrik Kraft)

Reported net worth: £1.2bn

4. Bournemouth - Bill Foley

