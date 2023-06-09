Leeds announced at the start of this month that Sam Allardyce would not be continuing as Whites manager having been brought in for the final four games of United’s quest for Premier League survival. The club’s battle to stay up ultimately ended with relegation and Leeds will now need a new man in the hot seat for the quest to bounce back at the first attempt. Here, we run through the top 33 in the betting to be United’s next boss in reverse order as of Friday evening, concluding with another new market leader with several firms after Daniel Farke briefly jumped to the forefront of the market. There are 33 managers at 33-1 or less for the position.