Leeds United are braced for a number of departures this summer following their relegation from the Premier League

Leeds United delivered some clarity on the club’s ownership situation on Friday night as it was confirmed an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

Andrea Radrizzani bought the club for £45m from Massimo Cellino, taking full control in May 2017, with 49ers Enterprises purchasing their initial stake in 2018.

Prior to the agreement to complete a full takeover, the American investors had increased their minority ownership to 44 per cent of shares with president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, vice-chairman at Elland Road.

Leeds will learn their Championship fixture list later this month but uncertainty remains over who the club’s next manager will be and what the future holds for a number of the squad’s biggest stars.

A number of players are expected to depart, with several linked with moves away in the past week. Here we run through the latest rumours involving potential departing stars.

Rodrigo This week the forward emerged as a reported target for Real Madrid, who are seeking two strikers to replace Karim Benzema. He has a reported release clause of 3.5m euros.

Marc Roca Fresh reports in Spain claim the midfielder is poised to join Real Betis on loan, with an option to buy included in any potential deal.

Tyler Adams A player Leeds will want to keep but one which the club may find hard to keep a hold of. He has been linked with Newcastle United and Aston Villa this week.

Jack Harrison Harrison looks poised to remain in the Premier League, with West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all showing interest, according to reports.