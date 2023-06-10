Leeds news you can trust since 1890
9 players who could leave Leeds United this summer as Premier League and La Liga clubs circle

Leeds United are braced for a number of departures this summer following their relegation from the Premier League

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 10th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

Leeds United delivered some clarity on the club’s ownership situation on Friday night as it was confirmed an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

Andrea Radrizzani bought the club for £45m from Massimo Cellino, taking full control in May 2017, with 49ers Enterprises purchasing their initial stake in 2018.

Prior to the agreement to complete a full takeover, the American investors had increased their minority ownership to 44 per cent of shares with president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, vice-chairman at Elland Road.

Leeds will learn their Championship fixture list later this month but uncertainty remains over who the club’s next manager will be and what the future holds for a number of the squad’s biggest stars.

A number of players are expected to depart, with several linked with moves away in the past week. Here we run through the latest rumours involving potential departing stars.

1. Rodrigo

2. Marc Roca

3. Tyler Adams

4. Jack Harrison

